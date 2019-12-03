Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Thomas D. Kiddy

Thomas D. Kiddy Obituary
Thomas D. Kiddy 1938 - 2019
Canterbury - Thomas D. Kiddy, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 25, 1938 in Westerly, RI, son of the late David Clayton Kiddy and Mary Snedden (Summers) Kiddy.
Tom was a caring and passionate man who enjoyed golfing, travel, woodworking and was very active in his church. He spent his entire business career at General Dynamics where he was greatly admired for his ethics and fairness.
Tom is survived by his wife and best friend Mary (Eastlund) Kiddy as well as his sister Betty (Kiddy) Way of GA. He is predeceased by three brothers, David, William, and Robert. He was extremely loving and proud of his children, son Daniel Douglas Kiddy of AZ and daughter Corey Summers Dankocsik of CT as well as eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The world is a better place for his having been here and he will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Titus Sikawa, c/o Faith Community Church, 305 State Street N, West Concord, MN 55985 so that he may continue his work with the orphans of Tanzania. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
