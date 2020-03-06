|
Thomas Dombroski 1935 - 2020
Colchester - Thomas P. Dombroski, 84, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born in East Haddam on May 2, 1935 to the late Peter and Katherine (Kurek) Dombroski.
Tom graduated from Nathan Hale Ray High School and served in the CT National Guard. On June 14, 1958, he was united in marriage to Rosaria "Sadie" Guarnaccia at Old St. Andrew's Church. Tom, a proud member of the Teamsters, drove for UPS for 23 years and was an avid bowler.
Tom is survived by Sadie Dombroski, his loving wife of 61 years, of Colchester and their sons Thomas S. Dombroski and his wife Sharon of Old Lyme and Robert M. Dombroski and wife Dawn of Colchester; grandchildren Georgia, Noah and Lucie Dombroski, Andrea and Hillary Goldstein and his sister-in-law Josephine Guarnaccia.
A 10:00am graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at New St. Andrew Cemetery, Gillettes Ln. Colchester. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to the . Please visit www.belmontfh.com to leave condolences. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020