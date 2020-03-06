Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belmont Funeral Home
144 South Main Street
Colchester, CT 06415-1464
(860) 537-2900
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
New St. Andrew Cemetery
Gillettes Ln
Colchester, CT
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dombroski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dombroski


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Dombroski Obituary
Thomas Dombroski 1935 - 2020
Colchester - Thomas P. Dombroski, 84, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at W.W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born in East Haddam on May 2, 1935 to the late Peter and Katherine (Kurek) Dombroski.
Tom graduated from Nathan Hale Ray High School and served in the CT National Guard. On June 14, 1958, he was united in marriage to Rosaria "Sadie" Guarnaccia at Old St. Andrew's Church. Tom, a proud member of the Teamsters, drove for UPS for 23 years and was an avid bowler.
Tom is survived by Sadie Dombroski, his loving wife of 61 years, of Colchester and their sons Thomas S. Dombroski and his wife Sharon of Old Lyme and Robert M. Dombroski and wife Dawn of Colchester; grandchildren Georgia, Noah and Lucie Dombroski, Andrea and Hillary Goldstein and his sister-in-law Josephine Guarnaccia.
A 10:00am graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at New St. Andrew Cemetery, Gillettes Ln. Colchester. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to the . Please visit www.belmontfh.com to leave condolences. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Belmont Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -