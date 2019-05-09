|
Thomas Edward Lane 1930 - 2019
Baltic - Thomas Edward Lane, SGM. Retired, passed away quietly at home at the age of 88 after an extended illness. Born in 1930, he was the son of the late James and Cecelia Lane of Norwich. He Attended St. Patrick's School in Norwich, Norwich Technical School and Middlesex Community College. Tom enlisted in the Army in September 1947, was qualified as an airborne paratrooper and glider man; served with the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg N.C. and the 187th RCT in Japan and Korea and was honorably discharged from the regular army in 1952. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal (Japan), PRCHT Badge, Korean Service Medal W/1 Bronze Service Star, UN Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, ARCM/GL Badge, AR-ACHVMT MOL-5. He joined the CT National Guard in October 1954 and retired in 1990 after service 40 years combined Regular Army and National Guard Service. Tom was employed by the State of CT and Government Civil Service between December 1954 and September 1990. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan who he married on September 2nd, 1957 at St. Augustine's Church in Montpelier VT. In addition to his wife Joan he is survived by his three children, daughter Alicia Lane Clendennin, son Brian Lane and wife Kelly, and son Gary Lane; six grandchildren Jennifer Laney, Cassandra Epes, Ashley and Arielle Lane and Conor and Morgan Clendennin. In addition to his grandchildren he is survived by four great grandchildren; Raven, Tristen and Lexie Laney and Jaiden Rivera. Tom is predeceased by his four brothers, James, Martin, William and Ronald Lane; two sister's Mary Lane and Elizabeth Duprey; and predeceased by long time family friend Carole Miller. He is survived by his sister Margaret Supko. Tom was a life member of the Robert Fletcher American Legion Post #4, VFW Post 2212. In addition he was a member of the Sprague Rod and Gun Club, the CSEA Retirees Chapter 403, AARP Chapter 3636, Sprague Smilers and was a communicant at St. Mary's Church in Baltic. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Center for Hospice Care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Church in Baltic, meeting directly at church. Burial of cremains will follow in St Mary's Cemetery in Baltic with Military Honors. Calling hours at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville will be Monday, May 13th from 5-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donatio s may be made to Center for Hospice Care, Patient Care Fund East Region, CT or to the National Guard Foundation Inc., or the .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 9 to May 11, 2019