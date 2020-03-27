|
Thomas Grochmal 1946 - 2020
Killingly - Thomas Edward Grochmal, 73, of Killingly, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Mr. Grochmal, known to his friends as Tom, was born on November 18, 1946 in Willimantic, CT. He spent his grade school years in the Willimantic school system and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a master's degree at the age of 23. He spent two years in the Army and eventually ended up as an instructor at H. H. Ellis Technical School in Danielson, CT. He was much-loved by his students until his retirement in 2011 after thirty years of teaching. Unfailingly dependable and steadfastly kind, Tom was a rock for those who loved him. He could always be counted on for a helping hand and was more grandfather than uncle to his sister Maryann's children. After his retirement from teaching, he cherished the time he spent babysitting his great-nieces, Charlotte and Gwendolyn. Tom enjoyed following the careers of Sandy Kofax, Johnny Unitas, and the great Stan "the Man" Musial, as well as the UConn Husky teams. For many years, Tom spent his free time running, hiking tall mountains, and traveling (often to hike new tall mountains). A lover of history and a vast repository of classic movie and music trivia, Tom also loved photography (before it went digital) and spent considerable time documenting his nieces' childhoods and the area's Tiger Lilies. Tom was predeceased by his father, Stanley J. Grochmal and his mother, Helen (Wood) Grochmal; his maternal grandparents, Holmer T. Wood and Grace (Thompson) Wood, of Windham Center, CT; his paternal grandparents, John Grochmal and Caroline K. Grochmal, of Coventry, CT; and one brother, Stanley E. Grochmal, of Danielson, CT. He was also predeceased by his longtime stepmother, Vivian B. Grochmal, of Danielson, CT. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy E. Grochmal of Danielson, CT and Maryann E. Szela and her husband, Jan, of Pomfret Center, CT, and his stepsiblings, James Riley of Pompano Beach, FL, Daniel Riley of Moosup, CT, and Diane Shields and her husband, Dan, of Roanoke, VA, as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be missed immeasurably. A private person all his life, Tom preferred to depart the world in the same fashion he lived in it—quietly and with little fuss. He asked that there be no services held and his ashes scattered amongst places he loved. Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, an organization of which Tom was a longtime supporter. tillinghastfh.com
