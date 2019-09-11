|
|
Thomas H. Newcomb 1959 - 2019
Danielson - It is with profound sadness we share that Thomas H. Newcomb, 60, loving husband, father, pop and friend to all those whose lives he touched, passed away September 9, 2019 after a brief illness. In passing he was surrounded by his loving family and dear friends.
Tom was born February 9, 1959 in Willimantic, Connecticut, to Harold and Elizabeth (Hinckley) Newcomb. Tom married the love of his life, Linda Newcomb, on April 16, 1983. He is survived by his son, Thomas Newcomb and wife, Amanda and his treasured grandchildren, Lillian and Rory. His brother William and wife, Karen Newcomb, nephews Trevor and Dana and their families.
Tom loved life and lived each day to its fullest. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved spending time making memories with his son. He spent his weekends with friends, who he considered family, exploring new vineyards, breweries and restaurants. Tom and Linda enjoyed their many vacations with their dear friends Lyn & Roland, Dale & Deb and Buck & Coo.
Tom had a great career and loved working for Comtran Cable. After many years of hard work, he reached his career goal of becoming Vice President of Operations. Along the way he made wonderful friends with his many co-workers.
Tom always had a smile on his face and spoke kind words from his heart. If you ask someone who knew Tom to describe him the words "good man" would be the common response. His happiness was contagious and he could lighten the mood in any room. He will be sorely missed but his memories will live on in the people whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of life will be held at Hank's Restaurant in Brooklyn, CT on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5-8 PM. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019