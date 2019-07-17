|
Thomas Harold Gagliardo 1946 - 2019
Norwich - Thomas Harold Gagliardo, of Hickory St., passed away unexpectedly July 15, 2019 at home.
Thomas was born July 5, 1946 in Norwich, the son of the late Alphonse and Theresa (Feraco) Gagliardo.
He was a bricklayer for Union Local 1. An avid outdoorsman, Tom loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his son Thomas G. Gagliardo Jr., daughter Jane Offerman and husband Robert of Michigan, brothers Frank Gagliardo and his wife Mary, Robert and his wife Jean, Gene Gagliardo and his wife Patricia, sisters Christine Morgan and her husband Ray, and Anna Donohoo, and by his grandchildren Azure, Gunnar, Ashley, Joseph and Nicholas.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Alphonse Jr., William, James and John and by his sister Dolores.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To leave a message of condolence for Thomas Gagliardo's family, please visit his memorial at www.labenskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 17 to July 19, 2019