Thomas J. Hyland 2020
MYSTIC - Thomas J. Hyland, 74, of Mystic, CT, loving husband to Victoria "Vickie" (Simes) Hyland died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at home following a brief illness.
Born and raised in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Thomas and Esther (Moriarty) Hyland and lived in Mystic for many years.
Tom was founder and former Executive Director of Martin House and Thames River Program and Community Service in Norwich. Serving as leader of these programs since its inception in 1982, his career spanned a total of over 40 years specifically at Martin House and Thames River Community Services. A strong voice in the Norwich community, he assisted those who endured poverty and homelessness. Tom leaves a lasting legacy sharing his knowledge, information and skills making the entire organization better. He retired in 2016.
Tom was a member of Stonington's Housing Authority and the Affordable Housing Committee. He also enjoyed traveling, exploring new places and always had a thirst for knowledge.
In addition to his wife Vickie he leaves son, Matthew Hyland and wife Nannette, his daughter Rebecca (Hyland) Wigger and husband Eric, step-son David Fennema and wife Elizabeth, step-daughter Kristen (Fennema) Pfeifle and husband Sam. He leaves a brother, Robert Hyland and wife Patricia, and brother, James Hyland and wife, Susan. He leaves nine Grandchildren, Kelly, James, Mac, Sam, Miles, Ruby, Gus, Isaac and Owen.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic at a later date to be announced in a future edition of the paper.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in his memory to Martin House, Thames River Community Services, or Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice Care.
Family and friends, please carry on the work to ensure peace, justice, equality and love in the world.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020