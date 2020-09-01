Thomas J. Pelto 1962 - 2020

Norwich - Thomas J. Pelto, 58, of Norwich died August 27, 2020 following a sudden heart attack.

He was born July 6, 1962 in Washington D.C. but was raised by his parents, the late Jack and Doris Pelto in Lebanon, CT at the Lebanon Green Store. He worked various jobs in eastern CT, and his favorite positions always involved being in a kitchen. Cooking was also a hobby of his, along with photography, poetry, and music.

He is survived by his twin sister Lois (Pelto) Armstrong of Oakdale, half sister Cheri (Coumerilh) Faulhaber and half brother Scot Coumerilh in Oregon, and several nieces and nephews. An informal memorial will be held outdoors at Calvary Chapel, 126 Sharp Hill Rd., Uncasville, CT on September 19, 2020, at 1 pm.



