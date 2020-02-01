Home

Thomas L. O'Brien Jan. 28, 2020
Service Notice - Thomas L. O'Brien, age 88, passed away peacefully in Stamford, CT. on January 28, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will occur on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, 403 Scofield Town Road, Stamford, CT., Interment will immediately follow at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, 156 Erskine Road, Stamford, CT.In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in Thomas L. O'Brien's name to Giant Steps Connecticut, 309 Barberry Road, Fairfield, CT 06890.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
