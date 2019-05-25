|
Thomas Martin 1940 - 2019
Norwich - Thomas Martin, 78, of Norwich, CT, passed away on May 23, 2019. He departed peacefully in his sleep, at home with his family, after an extended illness.
Tom was born on November 13, 1940, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Lola Martin. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cynthia (MacDonald) Martin; his sons, William, Karl and wife Julie, and Thomas; his grandchildren, Cailtin, Joseph and Georgiana; brothers, Ronald and wife Maryann, David and wife Betty, and Robert and wife Marian; and several nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Steven.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy and Connecticut Army National Guard. He was a loyal and long-time employee of the Overhead Door Company of Norwich for 35 years.
A graveside memorial service for Tom will be held at 11AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike in Norwich. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at the family home following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to Hospice of Southeast CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 25 to May 27, 2019