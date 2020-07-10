Thomas Merle Mortimer 1954 - 2020
Lisbon - Thomas Merle Mortimer died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on July 8, 2020 in Lisbon, CT at the age of 66. Tom was born May 22, 1954 in Brookville, PA to the late Merle and Gertrude Mortimer.
Tom grew up in Marienville, PA and graduated from East Forest High School in 1972. Tom moved to Connecticut in 1976 where he met his wife, Denise A. Purcell. They were married on November 9, 1979 in Ballouville, CT. Together they owned Village Pizza Restaurant in Preston, CT for 34 years. Tom had a passion for cooking and loved serving his many customers over the years. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
Tom is survived by his wife of 41 years Denise (Purcell) Mortimer, his son Thomas Mortimer, his daughter-in-law Ivy Tran, his grandson Aiden Mortimer, his brother James Mortimer and sister-in-law Barbara Mortimer. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jillian Mortimer.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Pachaug Cemetery in Griswold. All who loved Tom are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com