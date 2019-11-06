Home

Thomas Piscatelli Obituary
Thomas Piscatelli 1960 - 2019
Baltic - Thomas Piscatelli, 59, passed away on October 28, 2019.
He was born in Norwich, the son of Eileen Piscatelli and the late William Piscatelli. A graduate of Norwich Tech, Tom enjoyed most sports but baseball was his game. He was a devoted New York Yankees fan who never missed a game.
Tom also enjoyed fishing and had a passion for cars. He was co-owner of United Glass & Mirror Co. in Bozrah.
He is survived by his son, Christopher, his daughter, Martina and her family, by his brother Todd Piscatelli, his wife Karen and their son Tanner, his sister Terri Piscatelli and her husband Don and his brother Tyler Piscatelli. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is loved and will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2pm-4pm at Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
