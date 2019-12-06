|
|
Thomas S. Aromin 1966 - 2019
Plainfield - Thomas S. Aromin, 53, of Moosup passed away Nov. 23, 2019. He was born May 5, 1966 in Norwich and was the son of Dr. Salvador C. and Mary Lindsay (Kronold) Aromin of Moosup. He was a lifelong resident of the community. Tom received his Master's Degree from UCONN. He enjoyed scuba diving, hunting, fishing, boating and wheelchair basketball. Besides his parents he leaves 2 sisters Elizabeth L. Anastasio of Brooklyn and Deborah J. Aromin of NJ; also 4 nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday (12-14-19) at 1:00PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Colonial Health & Rehab Recreation Fund 16 Winsor Ave. Plainfield, CT. 06374 or to Christ Episcopal Church 78 Washington St. Norwich, CT 06360. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019