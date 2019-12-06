Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Aromin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas S. Aromin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas S. Aromin Obituary
Thomas S. Aromin 1966 - 2019
Plainfield - Thomas S. Aromin, 53, of Moosup passed away Nov. 23, 2019. He was born May 5, 1966 in Norwich and was the son of Dr. Salvador C. and Mary Lindsay (Kronold) Aromin of Moosup. He was a lifelong resident of the community. Tom received his Master's Degree from UCONN. He enjoyed scuba diving, hunting, fishing, boating and wheelchair basketball. Besides his parents he leaves 2 sisters Elizabeth L. Anastasio of Brooklyn and Deborah J. Aromin of NJ; also 4 nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday (12-14-19) at 1:00PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Colonial Health & Rehab Recreation Fund 16 Winsor Ave. Plainfield, CT. 06374 or to Christ Episcopal Church 78 Washington St. Norwich, CT 06360. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -