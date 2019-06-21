|
|
Thomas Shaw McBroome 1926 - 2019
Plainfield - For the first time in his nearly 93 years, Thomas McBroome relinquished his grip. After remaining a steadfast pillar of loyalty to his family and community in Plainfield, CT, Tom passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of June 20, 2019, eight days shy of his 93rd birthday. Tom will be remembered for his sweeter side, which brought him to grow vegetables with specific beneficiaries in mind; and for his unyielding streak, which moved him to help the family harvest hay bales long after his wife had withdrawn her permission for this exertion. Those he leaves behind will feel his absence keenly. He leaves 4 sons, Leonard and his wife Joanne of Texas, Lloyd and his wife Dianne of Plainfield, Patrick and Michael both of Plainfield; 4 grandchildren: Thomas, Katie, Megan, and Kerry; and 3 great-grandchildren, Emma, Dawson, and Caleb (and one more on the way!). Tom served in the Army Air Corps from 1944 to 1946. He returned home to work on the family farm, Westview Orchards, and then as an airplane mechanic at Quonset Point Naval Air Station for 20 years, and also at United Nuclear in Montville. He was a faithful member of the First Congregational Church of Plainfield, and enjoyed trips with the Senior Center with Mildred, his wife of nearly 70 years, before her passing in 2017. (Among his favorites were line dancing and lobster suppers!). The family extends their sincere thanks to the caregivers from Companions and Homemakers who were so good to him in his last months.
Visiting hours at the First Congregational Church of Plainfield are Friday, June 28 from 9:30- 11:00. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following. He will then be laid to rest in a graveside service at the Plainfield Cemetery on Cemetery Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 21 to June 23, 2019