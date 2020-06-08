Thomas V. DeMauro Jr. 1954 - 2020
Birmingham, Ala. - Thomas Vincent DeMauro Jr., 66, passed away at his home May 1, 2020.
Born in Norwich, February 7, 1954, Thomas was the beloved son of the late Thomas Vincent DeMauro Sr. and Elizabeth Ann (Daniels) DeMauro.
Tom was a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy, Class of 1972, and worked at United Nuclear for 15 years.
Tom was known to be an avid sports fanatic; he was apart of many pool leagues, and loved to watch his Auburn Tigers every Saturday, however nothing compared to his love for the New York Yankees.
Tom was a kind, honest, and caring soul, who could easily befriend anyone he encountered. He was known to be fun and witty, but always told it straight.
Tom was Tom, what you saw is what you got, sometimes with a few words that you don't normally hear "church people" say. No matter what he always strived to help others overcome their struggles.
Tom was a man of God, and was proud of his sobriety of 35 years. Joining various community groups throughout the years, he had helped others overcome their addictions with his past experiences. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother and friend who be missed by all who knew him.
Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas V. DeMauro III, daughters, Amanda (Matthew) Favor, and Melissa DeMauro, grandchildren, Thomas V. DeMauro IV, and Jacob Favor, brothers, Richard (Elizabeth) DeMauro, and Michael (Patricia) DeMauro, sisters, Debra Makara, and Terri Hart, along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.