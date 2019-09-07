Home

Thomas V. Robitaille 1953 - 2019
Thomas V. Robitaille, 66, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" Robitaille. In addition to his wife Geri, he was the father of Scott M. Robitaille and his wife Jessica, Dr. Jeffrey M. Robitaille and his wife Deborah and Jessica L. Knobel all of Smithfield. He was the brother of Ernest R. Robitaille, John P. Robitaille and the late Anne L. Walker. Mr. Robitaille was the loving grandfather of Sarah, Grace, Emma, Jeremy, Luke, Camille and Blake. For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019
