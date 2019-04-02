|
Thomas Walter Lenkiewicz 1932 - 2019
Colchester - Thomas Walter Lenkiewicz, 87, of Colchester, passed away suddenly at home on March 30, 2019. Born in Norwich on February 18, 1932, he was a son of the late Walter and Josephine (Zizulka) Lenkiewicz. Tom was a hard-working man from a very young age. While in High School, attending Norwich Free Academy, he worked for the Fish Market and delivered groceries for Nate Jacobsen in Norwich, as well as driving the Good Humor truck for a couple years for a summer job. Right out of High School, Tom joined the US Navy. He served proudly for 44 months on the Aircraft Carrier USS Midway during the Korean War. After serving active duty, Tom went to work for the Yantic Grain Company in the art department. Tom was a member of the CT Civil Defense, where his job was to protect the East Haddam Bridge during times of high danger. In later years, Tom belonged to the VFW, Adler Boluck Post 6990 in Colchester. Tom married his beloved wife, Jennie Boluck on August 15, 1953. The couple settled in Colchester where they built their home and raised their family. Tom was an active member of his community. He drove the ambulance for 13 years, acting as driver and emergency care giver before a time when EMT's were available. He was also a former active member of the Colchester Lions and a Gold Badge Commander for the Ct State Police Auxiliary for many years. Tom was a man of strong faith. He was a communicant at St. Andrew Church, where Tom often served as an usher and also served on the finance committee that worked to build the new church on Norwich Avenue. Tom retired several years ago after a successful career as an insurance agent and financial adviser for the Prudential Insurance Co. He also worked as a funeral associate for the Belmont Funeral Home. In his free time, Tom enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing, especially with his children and friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor but more importantly, as a hard-working man, devoted to God, family, community and country. He will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his wife Jennie of 65 years; children and their spouses, Lori (Peter) Desautel of Colchester, Thomas (Kathleen) Lenkiewicz of Hebron, Dave Lenkiewicz of Lebanon; a brother, Donald Lenkiewicz of Florida; five grandchildren, Matthew, Jennie and Adam Desautels, Jason and Allison Lenkiewicz and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd from 5 – 7 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4th at 10:00 am, directly at St., Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave, Colchester. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery with full military honors. Donations in his memory may be made to the Colchester Vol. Fire Department, 52 Old Hartford Rd, or the Colchester Fish and Game Club, PO Box 257, Colchester 06415. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
