Timothy Allain, Sr. 1966 - 2019
Lisbon - Timothy Allain, Sr., 53, of Lisbon passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 12, 2019. He was born in Norwich, CT on January 18, 1966 to Gerard P. And Viola L. Allain. He grew up in Greeneville and Lisbon attending local schools. At the time of his death, he was the owner/operator of Jerry's Appliance in Greeneville. It was his lifelong dream to own the business his father started in 1972. He ran the business for the last year and a half with his son Timmy.
For most of his life, Tim was an avid classic car and music enthusiast. Later in life, his passion for music brought him onto the local music scene where he befriended many talented musicians who encouraged him to become a performer. His playing and singing made him a favorite among local musicians and fans.
Tim is survived by his devoted son Timothy Allain, Jr., of Lisbon, his mother Viola Allain, five brothers, Normand (Marie), Raymond, Robert (Patricia), Charles, Patrick (Paula), and one sister, Annette (Real) Michaud. He was predeceased by his father Gerard P. Allain.
Calling hours will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Maennerchor Club in Taftville.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2019