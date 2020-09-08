Timothy M. Moran 1985 - 2020
Woodstock - Timothy M. Moran, 34, of Woodstock, went to be with the Lord following a stroke September 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, Hartford, CT. He was born in New Haven, CT on December 27, 1985, son of Michael and Linda "Lyn" (Barrett) Moran.
He grew up in Madison, CT, Jupiter, FL and Branford, CT, was an alumnus of Branford High School and received his bachelor's degree at UCONN, spending a year studying abroad in Istanbul. Timothy worked in a variety of settings, most recently with the ARC of Quinebaug Valley as a caregiver to the disabled.
He was a gentle, kind, caring and intelligent young man. He had a passion for politics, fairness, and justice. Tim loved his family, was a good friend, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed movies, good fiction and role-playing games.
He leaves his dad and mom, Michael and Lyn Moran, his sister Alicia Labonte (Noah) of Eastford, nieces and nephew, Zoe, Olivia, Adeline and Emerson and his extended family, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Emerson and Carolyn Moran of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and his maternal grandparents Harry and Irene Barrett of Reno, NV.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Grounds of the Congregational Church of Eastford, 8 Church Road, Eastford, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Families Pregnancy Services. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com