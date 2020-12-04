Timothy P. Kane 2020

Norwich - Timothy P. Kane passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2020.

Tim was the son of the late William and Charlotte (Laudette) Kane. He is survived by his sister, Carol D'Andria and husband Guy; nephew, Tim D'Andria; and niece, Sheena Devine.

Tim grew up in Norwich and attended Norwich Public Schools, and despite living with a traumatic brain injury since a 1978 car accident, he enjoyed fishing with his friend Dan, sitting at his kitchen table drinking coffee and watching the wildlife from his window.

His family wants to give special thanks to all those who have supported Tim throughout his life, especially Joe, Gina, Evelyn, Bonnie and the rest of the staff at Recovery Resources, LLC., they helped Tim live his life happily these last 17 years.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours and funeral services will be private.



