Tod R. Lind 1957 - 2019
Brooklyn - Tod R. Lind, 61, of Maple Circle, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elaine (Waterhouse) Lind. Born in Holden M.A. he was the son of the late Carl and Ruth "Shirley" (Oslebo) Lind.
Please join Elaine for a Celebration of Tod's Life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Inn at Woodstock Hill, 94 Plaine Hill Rd., Woodstock, CT 06281.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 9 to July 11, 2019