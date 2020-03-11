|
|
Tod W. Frazer 1946 - 2020
Windham - Tod Ward Frazer, 74 years old, of Windham passed away in Plainfield on Sunday, March 8, 2020, to join his daughter Tammie Frazer in heaven.
He was born October 22, 1946, in Ironton, Ohio, to James David Frazer and Beatrice Mae Ward Frazer. He was in a lovingly relationship for ten years with Colleen Walker of Jewett City.
As a young child, Tod moved to Connecticut with is family. His brother and sisters consist of Ann Cusick, Penny Dvorin, Ellen Rao, Jim Frazer, Sandy Crouch, Monte Frazer, Susan Casey, Priscilla Frazer. He excelled in his studies, and was an impressive athlete. He garnered the affection of many individuals, and some would say, "the ladies just wouldn't leave him alone; he was exceptional dancer". He had a knack for breaking the ice with his bright upbeat comedic disposition bringing many together. Without question, he could make people smile with little effort. Weather it would consist of a humorous story or a dramatic punch line - he would get you!
Despite the admiration of so many, he answered his country's call to serve in the Vietnam War. In the War, USMC Machine Gun Squad Leader Frazer led fellow Marines in to areas of heavy artillery and combat. Mission after mission the successes he achieved, "because we were a team. It didn't matter who, what, or where my men came from - everyone was important to the success of the mission". Despite his fierce reverence to his fellow Marines, he tempered it equally with shocking force against U.S. oppositional forces. One fellow Vietnam veteran said, "Your Dad was someone nobody messed with. He was the definition of tough". He succeeded on multiple missions, and received three Purple Hearts for heroic efforts, selfless service and sacrifice.
He continued his success, becoming one the area's most regarded mason in brick and stone work throughout Southeastern Connecticut.
In his later years, he enjoyed working with and alongside his fellow co-workers at Piela Electric Company in Preston, Connecticut.
All of his sons followed in their father's footsteps into military service. Major Tod Ward Frazer II retired after serving twenty years in the United States Air Force, Lieutenant Colonel Troy Frazer currently serves in United States Air Force Reserves, and his youngest son Tye Frazer is currently serving a Master Sergeant in the Connecticut Army National Guard.
He is also dearly missed by his grandchildren, Tod W. Frazer III, Chelsi Frazer, David J. Frazer, and Sophie Frazer.
He was an amazing man, human being, friend, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and mentor, making so many memories and having an impact on so many lives.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic Downtown Mystic, on Friday, March 13, from 5 pm to 8 pm. A service will be held at Ledyard Congregational Church the following day, Saturday at 10 am. Upon completion, full military honors will be held at Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard. Please join the family following the military honors back at the Ledyard Congregational Church for refreshments, food, and remembrance of their father, the Incredible Tod Ward Frazer.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020