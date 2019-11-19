|
Tommie Parr 1949 - 2019
Norwich - Tommie Ray Parr, 70, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
He was born in Norwich on May 18, 1949 to Calvin and Lillian (Palmer) Parr. Thereafter he entered the Navy during the Vietnam era serving his country. While in the Navy he married his soulmate, Donna (James). They were wed in 1971 at Our Lady of The Lakes in Oakdale, CT and lived the first two years together thereafter in Key West, FL until being Honorably discharged from the Navy.
Tommie and Donna returned to Connecticut to start their family. Tommie earned his Bachelor's Degree from Thames Valley and worked for 41 years at Electric Boat retiring as a Test Technician.
This laid back, easy-going guy started that lifestyle in his youth with regular trips to Westerly beaches to surf. As an adult, a month-long vacation for the family was an annual event at a beach house in Niantic. He enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling and all things outdoors paying particular attention to his gardening as well. Tommie followed the UCONN girls and NY Giants also. His favorite time spent however was whenever he was with family.
Besides his wife Donna, Tommie is also survived by his daughter and her husband; Megan and Craig Huntington and their children, Lillian and Hazel, sister; Judy Casey, brother-in-law; John and his wife Pat James, sister-in-law; Lori and husband Norman Danis, nieces and nephews; Amy & Scott Connolly, John & Tara James, Tabatha & Joe Turgeon and Tanya Kapilotis along with many friends and co-workers he considered "family".
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov 23rd from 9am-11:30am at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT with procession to follow to Maplewood Cemetery for interment with Military Honors.
The family would like to thank Eastern CT Hematology & Oncology and Hospice of SE CT for their professionalism and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommie's memory may be made to either The Center for Hospice Care of SE CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360 or .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019