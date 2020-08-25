Toni Anne Sonner 1975 - 2020

Norwich - Toni Anne Sonner passed away August 24th, 2020. She was funny, strong-willed and a woman who was always down for an adventure.

Toni Anne spent most of her life in Eastern Connecticut, moving between Danielson, Plainfield and Norwich, turning everyone she met into a friend along the way. Toni Anne is pre-deceased by both parents, Eileen Gesullo and Anthony Matylinski, along with both of her older brothers. She is survived by her three children and everyone who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.



