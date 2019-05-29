|
Toni M. Scott 1956 - 2019
Griswold - Toni Scott, 63, of Griswold passed away on May 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Windham on February 24, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anne (Roszczewski) Rakiewicz. Toni was raised in Willington and resided in Griswold for over forty years. She was a self-employed artist who owned Toni's Creations and worked alongside her longtime companion, Robert Rose, at Uncle Bob's antique shop. Toni is survived by a son, Rick Scott; daughter, Rachel Graf and her husband Jonathan; and grandson, Alexander Graf, all of Norwich. She also leaves behind three sisters, Renee Rakiewicz and Carol Schofield, both of Willington, and Maryanne Worth of Nantucket, MA.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 2:00PM-3:00PM at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT with a Memorial Service at 3:00PM. Burial will immediately follow in the Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold, CT. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2019