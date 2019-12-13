Home

Tracey Lee (Orowson) Hayward 1968 - 2019
Daytona Beach - Formerly from Ledyard, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 11, 2019, 3:30 AM, at Ormond Beach Hospice Care Center of Halifax Hospital. No more pain and suffering. Born July 10, 1968, in Norwich to Michael W Orowson Sr and Judith A Noland. She is survived by her husband, Styly W Hayward, married Sept 7, 2011; sons, Andrew and Justin Allen; daughter-in-law Rachael Allen (Husband Andrew Allen), with child; stepdaughter Rachel-Ann Hayward; stepson Henry Hayward; and brother, Michael Orowson Jr. She was an active member of Anchor Baptist Church and was in the choir. A Memorial will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 28, at Anchor Baptist Church, Oak Hill, Fla. She was part of the Bible Evangelism with her husband and stepdaughter. at the All Aboard Flea Market in Port Orange, FL; Daytona 500s, Bike Weeks.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
