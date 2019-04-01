|
|
Trent Peter Pappas Sr. 1929 - 2019
Brooklyn - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Trent Pappas Sr. expound upon his life as we grieve his passing on March 29, 2019. We would like to emphasize the immense impact that he had on all who were privileged to know him. He was a person who unselfishly saved so many others; his strong generosity will be felt for generations to come as will his resounding love for his family, friends and church.
Trent was born in Brooklyn, CT on March 4, 1929 and raised in Danielson, CT and was one of seven sons to Peter and Helen Pappas. He attended Putnam Trade School, where he received an education in Carpentry and Architecture, and went on to be a co-owner of Pappas and Pockowski Builders.
On May 2, 1954, Trent married Pearl L. White. They loving remained married for fifty-three years and had three sons. Trent and Pearl purchased Ross Hill Park Campground in Lisbon, CT in 1973, where they successfully ran a wonderful business, which continues to be family owned and operated.
Trent proudly served as a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He volunteered as a fireman for The Danielson Fire Department and was a very active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. He was a member and chairman of the first Killingly Town Council and enjoyed being a Scout leader for Troop 43 in Danielson. Trent was a proud life member and past president of the Order of A.H.E.P.A. Trent was a life member of the VFW and while wintering in Florida was a proud and active member of American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, FL.
Trent was predeceased by his wife Pearl in 2007. He was also predeceased by his brothers Tom, James, Dino, George, and Michael. Additionally, Trent is predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Beckie Pappas. Trent is survived by his children: Trent, Jr. and his wife Michelle, Timothy and Gregory Pappas. Trent is also survived by his brother Carl Pappas and wife Jean and sisters-in-law Georgette Pappas and Roxanne Pappas. Trent "Popou", is survived by his grandchildren: Trent III and fiancée Angie, Timothy, Jr. and wife Jessica, Alexa, Adam, Heather and husband Brad, Haley, Olivia, and David. Pro-Popou is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Nina, Owen, Natasha, Anyah, Carter, Ethan, Elisabeth, Eloise, and Kazen. Trent is also survived by several godchildren, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Danielson. Burial will be in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations in Trent's name may be made to The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Water Street, Danielson, CT 06239.
tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019