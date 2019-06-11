|
Veera (Lepikov) Kurisoo 1933 - 2019
Voluntown - VOLUNTOWN - Veera (Lepikov) Kurisoo passed peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 86 years old. She was born in Estonia on March 24, 1933 to Paul Lepikov and Maria (Tamm) Lepikov. Veera came from a family of farmers, and she helped on the farm throughout her childhood. In 1944, Estonia was invaded and prompted Veera and her family to escape to Germany. They lived in Germany until 1950, and then voyaged to the US on a ship with other displaced persons. From 1951-1957, Veera proudly worked at Kaspar & Esh jewelry store in NYC. In 1957, she married Manivald Kurisoo, and they moved to Voluntown, CT where she mothered three children. Veera enjoyed gardening and was adept at cross-stitch needlepoint. She was a loving and resourceful woman with a beautiful smile. She is survived by her children Jaan Kurisoo, Eric Kurisoo, and Tina Croce; her grandchildren Maria Kurisoo, Kyle Kurisoo and William Croce; her sister Aleksandra Kirsipuu; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her grandson Kevan Kurisoo; brothers Aleksei Lepikov and Nikolai Lepikov, and her parents.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, from 5-7 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A funeral service will be on Friday at 10:00 am at the funeral home and burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 11 to June 13, 2019