Verna E. McCullough 1936 - 2020
Eastford - Verna Elizabeth (Shafer) McCullough, 83, of Eastford, CT died on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was born on March 17, 1936, to the late Geneva M. (Burleigh) and Seigle H. Shafer in Westfield, Mass. She was a longtime resident of Chaplin, CT and East Otis, Mass.
Verna is survived by her three daughters, Janna and her husband Jim Deveny, Paige McCullough-Casciano, and Tara McCullough-Murphy; seven grandchildren, Ashley and her husband Zachary Deveny-Schmidt, Brandon Deveny, Jacob and Olivia Casciano, Kyla, Lexi, and Kaden McCullough-Murphy.
Her family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, CT. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Chaplin Congregational Church, 43 Chaplin St., Chaplin, CT. Burial will follow at Russ Cemetery, 363 Tower Hill Rd., Chaplin, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Chaplin Congregational Church, Chester Cornerstone Church, Chester, Mass., or Anajali Ministries, Scotland, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020