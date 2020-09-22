Verna Vanase 1929 - 2020
Jewett City - Verna Vanase, 91, of Jewett City passed away September 20, 2020 at W.W. Backus Hospital.
She was born August 14, 1929, to the late Arthur and Irene Duerden.
Verna worked at the Federal Paper Board in Versailles until her retirement.
She was married twice first to Joseph Joly Sr. then to Clifford Vanase; they both predeceased her.
She is survived by a sister Roz Legary, two sons Joseph Joly Jr. and wife Linda and Gregory Vanase and wife Melissa, a daughter Peggy Wolfe and husband George, three stepdaughters Cathy Cardinal, Debby Vanase and Tammy Gasparino, ten grandchildren and six step grandchildren.
Verna was predeceased by two sisters Barbara Kogurt and Gloria Poisson and a stepson Gary Vanase.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Verna's memory to American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Calling hours will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. A Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Burial will immediately follow at Tillinghast Cemetery, Plainfield.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowsk.com
.