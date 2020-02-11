Home

Victor G. Zacksher


1927 - 2020
Victor G. Zacksher Obituary
Victor G. Zacksher 1927 - 2020
Danielson - Victor G. Zacksher, 92, of Danielson died Sunday February 9, 2020 at Lanessa Extended Care Center in Webster, MA. Victor was born in Bayonne, NJ on May 28, 1927, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Lajewski) Zacksher. Victor served in the Navy during WWII and worked as an Architect for many years and as a building inspector for the State of Connecticut. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Hannah) Zacksher. He is survived by his children Marc Zacksher of Danielson, Eric Zacksher of Danielson, Aaron Zacksher of WA and Lore Celestin of Putnam. Two grandchildren Brittany and Joshua Zacksher. Funeral services will be private. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
