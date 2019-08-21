|
Victoria (Babci) Grandelski 1920 - 2019
Dayville - Victoria (Babci) Grandelski of Maple St., Dayville was called to her heavenly home on August 19, 2019 at the age of 99. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Grandelski. She was born in Goodyear, CT on August 15, 1920 to Helen and Andrew Kieltyka. She was preceded by her sibling's Joseph Kieltyka, Stella Beaudoin and Grace Niznick.
Victoria is survived by her family Ed and Nancy Grandelski, Paul and Debra Grandelski, Frank and Mary Grandelski and Maryann and Ed Rizzo. She cherished being Babci to her beloved grandchildren: Jeremy Grandelski, Katrina Grandelski, Joseph Grandelski, Kathy Scroggins, Michael Grandelski, Christopher Rizzo, and Alyssa Turgeon; and 9 great grandchildren.
She retired from the Killingly School System as a cook. She was a proud homemaker and playmate for her grandchildren. She was an amazing seamstress and had mastered a variety of crafts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. James Church, 12 Franklin St. Danielson. Everyone is welcome to gather at 12:30 PM at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 247 Broad St. Danielson. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. James School, 120 Water St. Danielson CT 06239 or to The Willimantic Lions Club, PO Box 512, Willimantic CT 06226. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019