|
|
Vincent J. Farnsworth 1944 - 2019
Vincent J. Farnsworth, passed away October 18, 2019.
Vincent was born July 7, 1944 in Norwich, the son of the late Vincent and Stella Phaneuf. He was a 1962 graduate of Norwich Free Academy and was a graduate of Lyndon State College in VT.
He had work at Electric Boat for over 30 years.
Vincent was a very curious person who loved boating. He had volunteered at the Mystic Museum and at various local libraries. He was a very good hearted person, and after his passing, donated his remains to science.
He is survived by his sister Kathleen Govotski and her husband Donald of New Hartford CT, and by his nephew Benjamin Govotski and his wife Tina of Cape Coral, FL.
All services are private for the family.
To leave a message of condolence for Vincent's family, please visit www.churchandallen.com
The Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020