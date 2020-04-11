|
|
Viola Lusk 1934 - 2020
Montville - Viola Virginia Lusk, 85, of Montville died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury CT. She was born May 10, 1934.
She met the love of her life Kenneth Lusk Sr. while working at a dry cleaners in New London. They were married on June 13, 1953. Viola and Kenneth spent their life together raising their 8 children. She was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother. Her greatest joys were raising her children, caring for her husband and their home. She was a very strong and courageous person even towards the end of her life. "Loving and kind in all her ways, Upright and just to the end of her days; Sincere and true, in her heart and mind, Beautiful Memories, she left behind."
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Lusk Sr. they were married for 67 years. She is also survived by her children and their spouses Cynthia (Lusk)Wright and husband Tage Wright, Kathy (Lusk) Horton and Husband Rick Horton, Linda (Lusk) Bundy, Kenneth Lusk Jr. and wife Heather Lusk,Diana (Lusk) Marsala, Richard Lusk Sr. and wife Lori Lusk, Robert Lusk, Joann (Lusk) Percy and Husband Ronald Percy Jr. and also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her father Carl Simon and mother Hattie Simon. Brothers James Simon and Carl Simon. Sisters Alice Tansey and Betty Flynn also her grandson Jason Horton.
Our family would like to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses that cared for her.
Burial will be at later date.
You may leave a condolence or share a memory at www.montvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020