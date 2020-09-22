1/1
Virginia E. Card
{ "" }
Virginia E. Card 1934 - 2020
Old Lyme - Virginia E. (Paul) Card, age 86, passed away on September 4, 2020, at her home in Old Lyme.
She was born March 14, 1934, to Watson and Jennie Paul in Norwich. On October 12, 1957, Virginia married Richard H. Card. They were together 60 years and had two daughters, Susan and Amee.
Virginia received her nursing degree from the HNA School of Practical Nursing in Boston in 1957.
A lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church's congregation, she was active in the Women's Guild and Christmas fairs.
As an avid quilter, she was a member of the Clamshell Quilters Guild.
Virginia is survived by her daughters, Amee Card and Susan Potts, her grandchildren, Justin and Lindsey Potts, and her sister, Janice Arment. She will always be remembered in their hearts as a woman with a compassionate, soft, and genuine spirit.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 1 p.m. at Duck River Cemetery, Old Lyme. Those who wish to pay their respects to Virginia and her family may attend. The family asks that mask be worn.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
