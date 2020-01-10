Home

Virginia Marchand Obituary
Virginia Marchand 1944 - 2020
Dayville - Virginia "Ginny" Marchand of Dayville, was born in 1944 in Whittier, North Carolina. She passed away at the age of 75 on January 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents William Lloyd Moulton Jr. and Ruth (Kerley) Moulton as well as her brothers Leonard Moulton, Kerly Moulton, and Paul Moulton. She is survived by her husband Gary Marchand, mother in law Lillian Marchand, brother in law, Greg Marchand, and her children; Crickett Sherrill, Angela Duerr, Lori Hepton, Ed Zimmerman, Julie Wyatt, Shanna Mesick, Dana Burkey, and Chris Marchand. She also leaves behind twenty grandchildren and thirteen greatgrandchildren. Ginny loved reading, watching game shows, and playing scrabble, as well as spending time with her family. Ginny will be remembered for her endless compassion and generosity. Her captivating storytelling and laughter will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Calling hours will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street Danielson. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at Tillinghast Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Maple Street, Danielson. tillinghastfh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
