Virginia Roberts 1938 - 2020
Waterford - Virginia Roberts of New London Rehabilitation Center, was reunited in heaven with her late husband, John Roberts, who predeceased her by 6 years, on March 22, 2020.
Virginia was born January 10, 1938, in New Haven, Conn. Virginia fought a long, hard battle with Dementia, which robbed her of everything, but never took the memory of her family.
Until the very end, she knew all of her children and grandchild. Always having a smile and a wink for all who greeted her.
She had a love for nature, especially birds, flowers, and deer. She also loved to sit by the nice warm wood stove and crochet doilies.
Virginia is survived by her two children, Cindy Riley of Jewett City, and Charles Roberts and his wife Cheryl of Oakdale; grandson, George Riley of Jewett City; and sister-in-law, Rita Roberts of Oakdale. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends, who knew and loved her.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, Conn., has been entrusted with arrangements.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Services will be held at a later date due to the current situation.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020