Vivian Isabel Sanchez 1969 - 2019
Brooklyn - Vivian Isabel Sanchez, 50, was killed in a car accident on Friday afternoon on the 26th of July. Vivian leaves behind her two children, Gregory and Breanna Lalumiere; her father and stepmother, Julio and Gail Sanchez; her mother and stepfather, Vivian and Phil Macaluso; her sister, brother-in-law and their children, Erica and Adam Torcia; her brother Antonio and his children; the father of her children, Greg Lalumiere and his children: Matthew, Carrie, and Nicholas. Vivian also leaves behind many close friends and extended family members.
Vivian was born March 9th, 1969 in Brooklyn, New York. She relocated to Connecticut in 1992. Vivian attended East Rockaway High School in NY, she graduated from Ridley Lowell Technical Institute as a Medical Assistant and was currently enrolled at Three Rivers College studying Spanish. Vivian spent many years working locally in the food and beverage industry, most recently Vivian was employed as a nanny and also worked for a friend at Keifer's Kettle Korn. Vivian most enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and relaxing in the sun by the sea. Vivian is remembered as a loving mother, wife, aunt, sister, daughter, friend, a hard worker and most of all as GiGi to her extended family's grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service for Vivian will be held on August 18th at The Moose Lodge in Bozrah, CT from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019