Vivian M. Craig 1919 - 2019

Pomfret Center - Vivian M. (Sisbarro) Craig, 99, formerly of Seely-Brown Village, died Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019 at Matulaitis Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late James M. Craig. Born in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lena (Sisbarro) Uzzolino. On October 12, 1949 in New York, she was united in marriage to James M. Craig, who passed away on May 13, 2000.

During the Swing era, she was a singer and tap dancer. After marriage, she became a consummate homemaker and hostess, friend to many and famous for her sense of fashion, her entertaining and her Italian cooking. In later years, she enjoyed crocheting and made many pieces now treasured by family members. She also maintained her interest in cooking, treating family and neighbors to her cookies, meatballs and pastafagiole.

She is survived by her children, Robert Craig and his wife Barbara of Pomfret, James Dennison of NJ and Eileen Rubino and her husband Frank of NJ. In addition, she has two surviving sisters, Muriel Oggier of FL and Helen Staweski of NJ, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anthony Sisbarro, Richard Sisbarro and Eileen Bohner.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Vivian's family from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, followed by a service in the funeral home at 6:00p.m.Memorial donations may be made to the Wyndham Land Trust, P.O. Box 302, Pomfret Center, CT 06259 or online at www.wyndhamlandtrust.org for the acquisition of land for preservation. For memorial guestbook, visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 9 to May 11, 2019