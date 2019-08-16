|
Walter Einar Johnson 1926 - 2019
Woodstock, CT - Walter Einar Johnson, 93, of Daytona Beach FL, formerly of Woodstock, CT passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Doris Davis Johnson and members of four generations of his family. Walter was pre-deceased by his parents Eric and Anne Johnson, step-mother Mitzi Johnson, his first wife Dorothy, sister Evelyn Eddy Fairfield and son-in-law Thomas Musumeci. Walter leaves three children: Jeri Lee Musumeci, Richard (Jeanne) Johnson and Alan (Donna) Johnson; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA, and at age 9 his family moved to Woodstock, CT in 1935. Walt graduated from Woodstock Academy with the class of 1944 and having enlisted in the U.S. Army, immediately entered Basic Training. He was assigned to the 1287th Combat Engineers Battalion Company B, served in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany participating in the liberation of Europe, and was honorably discharged in May, 1946.
After the war, like so many of the "Greatest Generation", Walt married, set about to raise a family, and got to work. His employment began at Stillwater Worsted Mill in East Woodstock, then on to automotive millwork at Simplex Automotive Parts in Providence, RI, and for 30 years a truck driver and mechanic for F.C. Davis Transportation Company Inc. in Danielson, CT, retiring in 1988. He loved life, his family and friends, and his Country. He always had a smile and an encouraging word, and was always available to lend a helping hand.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 25th 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the East Woodstock Congregational Church, 220 Woodstock Road, East Woodstock, CT. A reception with the family will follow the service in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Muddy Brook Fire Department would be greatly appreciated (P.O. Box 222, East Woodstock, CT 06244). www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019