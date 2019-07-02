|
WALTER L. McGILL, Jr. 1924 - 2019
Walter L McGill, Jr., 94, of Peterborough, died peacefully, Friday, June 28, 2019, at Summer Hill Assisted Living in Peterborough, NH, after a period of declining health.
He was born on October 27, 1924, in Newton Center, MA, the son of Walter L. and Priscilla (Alden) McGill, Sr. He was a member of the Governor Drummer Academy, Class of 1941. Later he attended Tufts University earning a BA in English. He joined the U.S. Navy and earned an honorable discharge, after his service in WWII and the Korean Conflict, serving in the South Pacific Theater.
He married Betty C. Anderson, in a ceremony in Norwich, CT, on June 19, 1949. Together they lived in Norwich for 40 years before retiring to Mystic CT and Sarasota, FL. Betty passed on June 15, 2019, in Peterborough, where they had lived for the past 5 years, with Walter at her side as he had been the past 70 plus years.
He was the President and owner of Anderson Supply Co in Franklin, Ct., until his retirement in 1991. He had been the Past President of the Norwich Rotary Club, the Norwich YMCA, the Norwich Chamber of Commerce and the WW Backus Hospital Board of Directors. He was A Past Corporator of The Norwich Savings Society, a Past Deacon of Park Congregational Church and was voted Norwich, CT, Man of the Year for 1973.
He was an avid golfer, and a lifelong member of the Pautipaug Country Club, the Pequot Country Club and the Meadow Country Club in Sarasota, FL.
He is survived by his daughters: Andrea McGill- O'Rourke and her husband Jay of Dublin, NH; Diane LeSage and her husband Michael of Lisbon, CT and his sister: Suzanne Wilson of Lexington, MA; as well as 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife: Betty C. McGill and a son: Walter L. McGill, III.
There are no public calling hours or services at this time. Burial will take place in the family plot at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich, CT at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made, in Walter's name, to Summer Hill Assisted Living, 183 Old Dublin Rd., Peterborough, NH 03458 or to Compassius Hospice, 170 South River Rd., Bldg 2, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 2 to July 4, 2019