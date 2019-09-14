|
Walter S. Scepanski Jr. 1943 - 2019
Norwich - Walter "Wally" Scepanski, beloved father, died on Friday, September 13th. He was born in Norwich, Connecticut on January 30, 1943, a son to the late Walter Stanley Scepanski and Helen (Cubanski) Scepanski. He was a 1960 graduate of Norwich Free Academy. He served in the US Marine Corps shortly after his high school graduation. He worked as a union carpenter for many years before starting his own roofing company in 1971. Wally was a proud resident of Norwich, where he married, raised four children and established his successful construction company, Scepanski Roofing.
Wally was well known for his basketball career in the 1960's. He was a top scorer of local teams and many traveling teams. He also traveled and played for the Lithuanian National Basketball Team. He loved retelling stories of his basketball days at the local Norwich YMCA.
Wally was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed trips to Yankee Stadium and would often plan his family summer vacations around where the Yankees were playing out of town. He and his daughter even travelled to Dallas to attend his childhood hero, Mickey Mantle's funeral. He took many trips to Europe to watch international soccer games including two World Cup championships.
He was a great father and his love for his children was unmistakable. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his four children, David J. Scepanski, Gregory M. Scepanski, Teri Lynn Scepanski, and Sarah E. Scepanski, his ex-wife and friend, Elizabeth (Dotolo) Scepanski, two grandchildren and nieces and nephew. He is predeceased by his parents, Walter S. Scepanski and Helen (Cubanski) Scepanski, his sister Joan (Scepanski) Grills, and his brother Richard "Bagger" Scepanski.
Calling hours will be Thursday, September 19 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home at 82 Cliff Street, Norwich, CT. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00am Friday, September 20, followed by cemetery burial ceremony and military honors.
Please visit www.cum mings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019