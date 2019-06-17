|
Walton "Sandy" K. Holehouse II 1943 - 2019
Moosup - Walton "Sandy" K. Holehouse II, 75, of Moosup, passed away on June 13, 2019 at the Backus Hospital in Norwich.
He was born in Putnam, CT on Aug. 21, 1943, a son to the late Bettie (Lent) Tsakonas and Captain Walton K. Holehouse. He was married on Dec 10, 1966 to Paula M. (Thompson) Holehouse who survives him.
In addition to his wife Paula, Sandy is survived by his daughter Jennifer Christensen, sisters Sara Hartley and Cynthia Tsakonas, granddaughter Emma Christensen, and son in law Erik Christensen.
Sandy was predeceased by his brother Basil T. Tsakonas.
Sandy lived his entire life in Moosup, spending a happy childhood by the side of his grandparents, Helen and James Lent. He did not have the privilege of knowing his father, who was killed in combat during World War II when Sandy was very young. Sandy attended Ellis Technical School to pursue a career as an automotive mechanic. When he was 21 he met the love of his life Paula, who he would marry two years later. They welcomed their only child Jennifer 12 years later. Over the years, Sandy worked at Grondahl Construction, Delaney Motors, Disch Chevrolet, and Cargill Chevrolet. He completed his career by retiring from the State of Connecticut, Department of Environmental Protection in 2009 after 17 years of employment as a quality crafts worker.
Sandy was an avid sportsman who pursued many outdoor activities during his life with friends and family. In his 20's he enjoyed hunting and drag racing. He discovered a love for fly fishing (especially at Carbuncle Pond in Greene, RI and Steep Bank Pool in Rangeley, ME) and snowmobiling, which helped inspire the acquisition of his beloved second home. Sandy's family and many friends spent a great deal of time visiting their "camp" in Rangeley and enjoying all four seasons in rural Maine. In his 30's Sandy also participated in road cycling and bike racing with a local cycling club, riding through coastal RI and MA. He enjoyed remote control car racing in his 40's. Sandy's most beloved hobby was clay target shooting (specifically trapshooting). He was introduced to this sport by his father in law Jack Thompson, and continued the legacy by practicing locally, throughout the state, and eventually travelling throughout New England, PA, and OH to compete. He shared the love for this with his daughter, wife, mother in law June Thompson, and many friends. Sandy and his daughter were side by side practicing and competing together for many years, and Sandy won several major events at state and club championships. Over the last eight years, Sandy avidly followed and supported his daughter and son and law in their triathlon training and racing. He was their biggest fan and advocate. Sandy found a new inspiration in 2014 with the birth of his granddaughter, Emma June. Emma will forever love her "Pop Pop" who absolutely adored her. Finally, in 2016 Sandy and Paula celebrated their golden 50th wedding anniversary with their immediate family. Anyone who knew Sandy ("The Big Guy") would remember him to be generous, enthusiastic, and committed. He will be missed by many.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00-4:00PM on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Moosup Fire Department 37 S. Main St., Moosup, CT 06354. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 17 to June 19, 2019