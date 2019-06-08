|
Wanda H. Patterson DIED - 2019
Norwich - Wanda H. Patterson of Norwich died June 1, 2019. She was born in Middletown daughter of the late Albert G. and Mary (Strojny) Hall. She was a recreation director at Norwichtown Rehab for many years. She is survived by her daughters Maryann Wiese and her partner David King of Norwich, and Carla Antrim of Westerly RI, and a step son Richard Yeitz and his wife Catherine of Alabama. She also leaves a grandchild Kyle Antrim of Westerly RI, and step grandchildren Ricky and Connie, and one great grandchild. Wanda enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, and writing. She was a member of St. Mary's Choir, and the rosary society. A Mass will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church 70 Central Avenue Norwich . Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 8 to June 10, 2019