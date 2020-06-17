Coggeshall Warren 1926 - 2020
Montville - Warren R. Coggeshall, 94, a longtime Montville resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Norwich on March 18, 1926 he was the son of the late John A. and Frances (Roode) Coggeshall. He lived at the family's dairy farm in Uncasville. He was a graduate of NFA class of 1944.
On October 10, 1953 he was married to Shirley Scholfield. They were married for 42 years until her passing in 1995. Warren was a loving husband and became Shirley's primary care giver for 15 years because of her declining health.
He will be remembered as a kind, generous person who had a gentle soul and was always willing to help someone in need. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
He is survived by his children, Raymond and wife Kathy, David and wife Donna, Patty and husband Larry, and his son Bill; three grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother John Coggeshall.
A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Tpke, Norwich. In recognition of Warren's 43 year involvement with the Raymond Library, of which he served for many years as the President of the Board, his family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Raymond Library, 832 Raymond Hill Rd, Oakdale, CT 06370. Please visit woyaszandson.com to see a full obituary or to leave a letter of condolence for the family.
