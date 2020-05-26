|
|
Wendell G. Davis, Sr. 1938 - 2020
Danielson - Wendell George Davis Sr., 81 of Danielson passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Wendell was born in Milo, ME on September 6, 1938, the son of the late Wendell F. and Inez (Bennett) Davis. He was the husband of Joyce Marie (Dempsey) Davis, they were married on August 6, 1961. Wendell graduated from Old Town High School in 1956, the University of Maine Orono in 1960 and held an advanced degree from Eastern Connecticut State University. He served in the Army from 1961-1964 and was a Vietnam veteran. Wendell taught English at Killingly High School from 1966-1989, and after his retirement worked as a tour guide for Kaplan Travel. Wendell was a member of the Danielson Methodist Church, the Veterans Coffee House in Danielson and The Bradley Playhouse. He was a rollercoaster enthusiast and a member of the old spooks and spy's organization. Besides his wife Joyce, he is survived by his children Dee (Dorothy) Inez Davis of Orlando, FL, Wendell G. Davis, Jr. and wife Sarah of Amsted, CT and Sean Edward Davis of Dayville. One brother Forrest F. Davis and wife Kim of Rochester, NH. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and grandchildren Amanda and Matthew who always held a special place in his heart. Memorial services will be held on a date and time to be announced. Donations in Wendell's name may be made to the Danielson Veterans Coffee House, , The Bradley Playhouse https://www.thebradleyplayhouse.org/donations/ or the Providence VA Medical Center: www.providence.va.gov and click on "Make a Difference, E-donate", or mail a check to Providence VA Medical Center (135), 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908 and please put in the memo field of the check, "In memory of Wendell G. Davis Sr.". tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 26 to May 28, 2020