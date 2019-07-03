Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred C. Knight


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred C. Knight Obituary
Wilfred C. Knight 1930 - 2019
Waterford - Wilfred "Wink" Knight passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Masonicare Hospice Center in Wallingford, CT. He born February 10, 1930 in Waltham, MA, son of the late Calvin and Eunice (Hardy) Knight. He married Patricia A. Malone on January 27, 1957, who predeceases him. Wilfred served in the military during the Korean War. He worked as an accountant for Federal Paper Board for over thirty years, as well as the state of Connecticut. He enjoyed square dancing, gardening, bingo, Uconn women's basketball, and spending time with his longtime companion, Judith Buchert of Griswold, CT.
He is survived by his four sons, Lawrence (Suzy) Knight of Davie, FL, Daniel Knight of Melrose, MA, Ronald (Robin) Knight of Sandown, NH and Kenneth (Karen) Knight of Lisbon, CT, as well as seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Derek, Amanda, Nathan, Jessica, Hannah and Harrison and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela, as well as sisters, Louise Larabee and Eunice James and a brother, Calvin. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert and Thorning and a sister, Marie Figenbaum.
A memorial service will be held at 11am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Hospice.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 3 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.