Wilfred C. Knight 1930 - 2019
Waterford - Wilfred "Wink" Knight passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Masonicare Hospice Center in Wallingford, CT. He born February 10, 1930 in Waltham, MA, son of the late Calvin and Eunice (Hardy) Knight. He married Patricia A. Malone on January 27, 1957, who predeceases him. Wilfred served in the military during the Korean War. He worked as an accountant for Federal Paper Board for over thirty years, as well as the state of Connecticut. He enjoyed square dancing, gardening, bingo, Uconn women's basketball, and spending time with his longtime companion, Judith Buchert of Griswold, CT.
He is survived by his four sons, Lawrence (Suzy) Knight of Davie, FL, Daniel Knight of Melrose, MA, Ronald (Robin) Knight of Sandown, NH and Kenneth (Karen) Knight of Lisbon, CT, as well as seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Derek, Amanda, Nathan, Jessica, Hannah and Harrison and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela, as well as sisters, Louise Larabee and Eunice James and a brother, Calvin. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert and Thorning and a sister, Marie Figenbaum.
A memorial service will be held at 11am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Hospice.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 3 to July 6, 2019