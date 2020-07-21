1/1
Wilfred J. Riley
1952 - 2020
Wilfred J. Riley 1952 - 2020
Baltic - Wilfred J. Riley, 68, passed away at home early Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born March 14, 1952. Wil leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years Jaffey; his three children, Will, Jason, and Tammy; stepson, Joey; his brother, Peter. He was thankful for the memories made with his best friend, Bill Hunter; he was loved.
Services are private. Special thanks to Hospice Care for all they did. Donations can be made to Compassion for Cats in New London and Hospice Care in Norwich. goderefuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Will...I am so sorry for the loss of your father. My heart goes out to you and the entire family. May he rest peacefully.
Jean Parker
July 22, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Wils passing. He was a great neighbor for over 20 years. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Wayne & Lisa Donahue
Wayne & Lisa Donahue
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Will & Family
My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Will was truly a good guy, he was very well respected and the Heating and Plumbing Industries and will be greatly missed.
R.I.P. Will
Bob Lee
Friend
July 21, 2020
Roger, Roger jr and I have such wonderful memories of Wil and family. Rocky Point with the boys. Dinner with Wil at Norwich Inn when his dad would come out of the kitchen and visit us. We were included in family picnics with the whole Riley and Fontaine families. Roger and Wil played racquetball, fished together and shared their trade expertise on each others house. Wil was the kind of guy that if you needed something and he could help you could count on him. He will be missed by so many. Rest in Peace dear friend.
Grace, Roger and Roger Newton jr.
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Will was a great guy and will be missed, my condolences to the Riley family..
Rich Canova
Friend
July 21, 2020
Will and family.

I’m so sorry to hear about your dad. I’ve always known him to be kind, passionate about his work, and proud of his family. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.

MIchael Paprocki
MIchael Paprocki
July 21, 2020
Will was a wonderful man. He truly loved his family. He will be dearly missed
Martha and Bob Poole
Friend
