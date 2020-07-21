Roger, Roger jr and I have such wonderful memories of Wil and family. Rocky Point with the boys. Dinner with Wil at Norwich Inn when his dad would come out of the kitchen and visit us. We were included in family picnics with the whole Riley and Fontaine families. Roger and Wil played racquetball, fished together and shared their trade expertise on each others house. Wil was the kind of guy that if you needed something and he could help you could count on him. He will be missed by so many. Rest in Peace dear friend.



Grace, Roger and Roger Newton jr.

Neighbor