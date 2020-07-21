Wilfred J. Riley 1952 - 2020
Baltic - Wilfred J. Riley, 68, passed away at home early Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born March 14, 1952. Wil leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years Jaffey; his three children, Will, Jason, and Tammy; stepson, Joey; his brother, Peter. He was thankful for the memories made with his best friend, Bill Hunter; he was loved.
Services are private. Special thanks to Hospice Care for all they did. Donations can be made to Compassion for Cats in New London and Hospice Care in Norwich.