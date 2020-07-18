Wilfred J. Vanase 1942 - 2020

Jewett City - Wilfred J. Vanase, 78, of Jewett City died July 14, 2020, at Hartford Hospital, with his family by his side.

He was born in Norwich, April 17, 1942, the son of the late Wilfred and Helen (Tulka) Vanase.

Wilfred was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed for 17 years as a ship fitter at Electric Boat in Groton.

He was married to Myrtle L. (Scee) Vanase who died on July 7, 2016. He is survived by three daughters, Tammy Strnad and her husband Edward, Laura Vanase and Dora Potrykus and her husband Todd, sister, Shirley Jankowski and her husband Joseph, along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one daughter, Kimberly Vanase.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ames Cemetery in Lisbon.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



