Willard A. "Will" Marcy, Jr. 1949 - 2020

Danielson - Willard A. "Will" Marcy, Jr., age 71, of Danielson, CT passed away on August 5, 2020 in Brookline, MA. Will's family and friends will remember him as an avid storyteller who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, western movies, gardening and, because he enthusiastically believed that one man's trash is another man's treasure, going to every yard sale in the area.

Will is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Marcy of Danielson, CT; his daughter Tricia and her husband Stephen of Brookline, MA; his son Willard and his wife Amber of Ledyard, CT; his son Joseph of Danielson, CT; his grandchildren, Sammy and Kyle, of Brookline, MA; his sister Sally Ellison and her husband Ronald of Worcester, MA; his sister Diane Fondelheit and her husband Dan of Attawaugan, CT; his sister Sara Marcy and her life partner Lamont of Clementon, NJ; and his brother James Marcy and his wife Linda of Attawaugan, CT, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Will is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Doris Marcy, and his brother, Charles Marcy.

At Will's request, there will be no services; a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Will's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and care providers at Day Kimball Healthcare in Danielson, CT; Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA; Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA; and Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice in Newton, MA.



